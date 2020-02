LACEYILLE, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A multi-vehicle crash has shut down a main road in Wyoming County.

According to PennDOT, Route 6 is closed in both directions from the intersection of Second Street in Laceyville Borough to the intersection of Dolittle Hill Road in Braintrim, Township.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

Motorists should use caution when traveling in the area.