Route 54 Closed in Northumberland County

MONTGOMERY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We have a traffic alert to report for commuters in Northumberland County.

Busy Route 54 is shut down between the intersection with Route 405 in Montgomery and the intersection with Route 405 in Delaware Township because of a tractor-trailer crash.

PennDOT says they expect the road to be shut down for several hours.

If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our Eyewitness News App. You can also follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.