HOMETOWN, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Route 54 in Hometown is closed in both directions at this hour after a tractor trailer hauling garbage rolled over just after 9am Monday.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Crews are expecting the road to be shut down for at least 2 hours while the mess is cleaned up. Fire crews are asking drivers to avoid this area in Schuylkill County.