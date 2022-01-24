Route 487 closed in Columbia County, detours in place

ORANGEVILLE BOROUGH, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to PennDOT, an early morning crash has closed a portion of Route 487.

Route 487 is closed in both directions between Route 93 (Berwick Road) in Orangeville Borough and Rohrsburg Road in Orange Township after a crash. A detour for commercial vehicles is in place using Interstate 80, Route 42 and Route 118. Cars will be using a local detour.

PennDOT says the roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. There is no word on what caused the crash.

For the latest on traffic delays and road conditions, you can visit 511PA.com.