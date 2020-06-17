Crews battle fire on Route 45 near Lewisburg

Breaking News
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Route 45, between Route 2007 (Fairground Road) and 14th Street, was blocked off in East Buffalo Township Wednesday morning while crews battled a fire that damaged two homes.

Fire crews from Lewisburg, Mifflinburg, Milton, White Deer Township, Union Township, and Shamokin Dam fire departments were on the scene along with Medic 60, Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Union County Sheriff’s department, and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Route 45 has been reopened.

There is no word if anyone was injured.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

