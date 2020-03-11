Route 44 Closed in Jersey Shore

LYCOMING COUNTY – NEWS RELEASE Motorists in Lycoming county are advised both lanes of Route 44 (Main Street) are closed between Baer Street and Allegheny Street in Jersey Shore Borough, Lycoming County. A tractor trailer crashed into a utility pole causing the utility pole and wires to fall onto the roadway.

Traffic is being detoured via local roads.

Commercial vehicles and tractor trailers should use the Thomas Street exit off Route 220.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

Motorists should remain alert, slow down, watch for changing traffic patterns, and be aware of slow or stopped traffic in the detour area.