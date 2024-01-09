PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Plains Township officials announced Tuesday evening the closure of a pivotal road in Luzerne County.

Details are limited, but Plains Township officials report Route 315 Southbound between Motor World Drive and the entrance to the Cross Valley Expressway is closed for the time being.

Officials told 28/22 News crews were called to the area at around 6:30 p.m. for reported wires down in the area and crews are no longer on scene.

This is a developing story and 28/22 News will provide updates as they become available.