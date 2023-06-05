BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Monday evening, crews responded to a reported crash with injuries in Butler Township.

The Luzerne County Communications Center tells Eyewitness News about 9:30 p.m., The Butler Township Police Department and Valley Regional Fire were called to the scene of a crash at the intersection of Saint Johns Road and Route 309.

Officials confirm there are injuries but could not report their severity and are saying to avoid the area.

A driver in one vehicle and a passenger in another was flown to a nearby hospital, officials say.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will provide more information as it becomes available.