Route 309 construction project begins in McAdoo

MCADOO, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Drivers beware. A major highway construction project is underway in a Schuylkill County community and it is changing the way people get around in that community for the next two years.

Route 309, which is Kennedy Drive, is being totally gutted and rebuilt. Most folks here agree it has to be done, but they also know it will not be an easy time for some in this community, especially businesses.

“Beautification; It’s going to look good. We are talking street lights curbing the road and a good look to the town,” McAdoo mayor Dane Watro said.

And that McAdoo borough leaders say is the ultimate goal of this construction work. The entire length of Kennedy Drive, which is Route 309 will be redone.

“This just isn’t a mill and pave, this is a total reconstruction. Drainage project, curbing for the disabled for the handicapped. Great things are happening. This area will be shut down for some time until the November time frame,” Watro said.

The first part of the project is taking place between Blaine Street and Washington Street.

“McAdoo needs it. The roads are horrific. You know some of the backroads are like a rollercoaster in particular Route 309. You come in from the other end of town you could lose a tire, lose a rim, you’re going to lose a lot of things,” Tom Brennan said.

David Gabriel runs a barbershop right in the middle of all the work, but he’s not concerned.

“The work needs to be done. So in time, it’s for the best. Temporarily for several months it’s going to be a problem for all businesses,” Gabriel said.

The McAdoo Fire Department is also in the middle of all the work, but the work does not pose any safety risk to residents.

“With our merger we have some room in the Tresckow some room in our Hancock Street station. Kline Township allowed us to have one vehicle in there, and we have people who live in those areas who can go and get that stuff,” McAdoo Fire Chief Bob Leshko said.

And detours are in place, so drivers beware, especially truck drivers.

“PennDOT did set up detour signs for trucks. No trucks are allowed unless it’s local deliveries and we are strictly enforcing that.” McAdoo Police Department Chief Jeff Wainwright said.

If all goes as planned, the $10 million project will be completed at the end of 2021. Once again, borough leaders ask everyone for patience. Funding for the project came from a combination of federal and state grants.

Only about $250,000 of borough money is being used for the project.

Trending Stories

If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our Eyewitness News App. You can also follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.