Route 309 closed due to crash

DORRANCE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) According to PennDOT, Route 309 is closed in both directions in Dorrance Township at this hour due to a crash.

State Route 309, Luzerne County, from the intersection of Church Road in Wright Township to the intersection of Birchwood Drive in Butler Township is closed.

The crash happened at the intersection of Bellavista Dr. and route 309 in Butler Township.

Motorists should use caution when traveling in the area.

