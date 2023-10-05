NEWTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) a major roadway will be shut down for repairs beginning this weekend in Lackawanna County.

PennDOT says Route 3006 (Milwaukee Road) between Newton Ransom Boulevard and Laurel Hill Road will be closed to perform roadway repairs, from Saturday, October 7, at 6:00 a.m. until Tuesday, October 10 at 6:00 p.m.

A detour will be in place from Route 3001 (Newton Ransom Boulevard) to Route 3002 (Milwaukee Road), then follow Route 3002 (Milwaukee Road) to Route 3009 (Laurel Hill Road) or back to Route 3006.

Officials urge drivers when encountering a work zone, to please drive the posted speed limit, turn on their headlights, and pay close attention to signs and flaggers.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA online or calling 511.