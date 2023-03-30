WOODWARD TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Those who travel Route 220 northbound and southbound in Lycoming County are being advised of a bridge replacement and rehabilitation project that will continue well into next week.

The project will replace both structures carrying Route 220 over the Fourth Street off-ramp and will also rehabilitate both structures over Antlers Lane and the Lycoming Valley Railroad.

During the week of April 3, contractors will pave the shoulders of Route 220 southbound and continue building access roads, as well as guide rail work. This work will be completed using daily lane closures at off-peak hours.

The projects are expected to go into the beginning of May, and drivers traveling in both directions will be traveling on the southbound side of the highway. A moveable barrier system will separate north and southbound traffic.

Officials say this barrier system will be moved daily to ensure two lanes of travel northbound for the morning commute and two lanes of travel southbound for the afternoon commute. During these times, the opposing direction of traffic will be restricted to one lane.

Susquehanna Valley Construction Corporation is the prime contractor on this $18 million, multi-year bridge improvement project. During this construction season, the contractor is scheduled to complete the replacement and rehabilitation of the northbound structures. The southbound structures are scheduled to be completed next year.

Drivers can check up-to-date road conditions by visiting 511PA or calling 511.