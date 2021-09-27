Route 15 closed due to crash in Union County

KELLY TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT is advising all motorists, Route 15 is closed in both directions and is expected to stay that way for several hours, due to a crash.

According to PennDOT, the roadway is closed in both directions between Route 1005 (Hosptial Drive) and Route 1008 (William Penn Drive) in Lewisburg.

A detour using Hospital Drive, Route 1007 (JPM Road), and William Penn Drive has been set up and is now in place.

PennDOT is also advising drivers to be alert, drive slow, expect delays and drive with caution. Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.