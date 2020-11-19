Route 11 to remain closed after rockslide

POINT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — PennDOT announced that contractors have begun removing debris from Route 11 after a rockslide on November 16.

The department says the roadway is expected to remain closed until November 24. Approximately 7,500 tons of rock fell onto the roadway because of the heavy winds and rain.

Both the north and southbound lanes will remain closed between Ridge Road in Point Township and Continental Boulevard in Danville. A detour using Route 147, Route 642 and Route 54 is currently in place.