POINT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — PennDOT advised drivers that Route 11 northbound and southbound between Ridge Road in Point Township and Continental Boulevard in Danville is reopen after being closed for days from a rockslide.

The road reopened Monday after heavy rains on November 16 caused 7,500 tons of rock fell onto all four lanes. The rock was hauled from to roadway and damaged sections were milled, paved and painted.