Route 11 in Snyder, Northumberland Counties closed due to crash

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/YOU-TV) — PennDOT officials are warning drivers of a road closure in Snyder and Northumberland Counties.

Route 11 in those counties is closed after a crash, between the Route 11/15 split in Monroe Township, Snyder County and Route 147 in Northumberland Borough, Northumberland County.

Officials say the road is expected to be open within an hour, there is no word on any injuries.