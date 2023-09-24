ROCKEFELLER TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There is an update on thousands of mink released by a vandal from a fur farm in Northumberland County.

A woman who lives in Rockefeller Township shared with 28/22 News the twenty-seventh and latest mink she’s trapped since last weekend.

She caught it on Sunday and brought the mink to Sunbury Animal Hospital, which is now housing more than 250 of the runaway mink.

Someone set free roughly 7,000 of them by cutting holes in the fence of Richard H. Stahl Sons Incorporated Farm near Sunbury and Investigators are still working to determine who did it.