NOXEN, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A unique fundraiser that’s not for the faint of heart is well underway in Wyoming County.

We’re talking about the Noxen Volunteer Fire Company’s rattlesnake roundup.

For guests like Eyewitness News reporter Madonna Mantione, it’s a combination of a little fear and a lot of fun, all for a good cause.

People of all ages crowded around a pen of rattlesnakes Saturday at the Noxen Volunteer Fire Company fairgrounds.

The rattlesnake round-up has been a tradition here for more than 40 years.

It draws thousands to Wyoming County each summer and supports the essential work firefighters do every day.

“This is by and far our largest fundraiser of the year. This is what keeps us in business. Not only is it our fireman’s bazaar, and rattlesnake round-up, but also an educational event for the snakes and reptiles,” said Chief Lew Hackling, Noxen Volunteer Fire Company.

There are about 90 participating hunters, and rounding up the snakes within a 50-mile radius is a competition.

“We caught a 50-inch today, couple 48s,” said John Shefler, a Noxen resident and 18-year rattlesnake round-up participant.

Shefler said he has been doing it since he was 12.

“You get a real big adrenaline rush every time you pick up your first one, whether it’s a two-footer, five-foot, or anything,” Shefler told Eyewitness News.

The snakes are measured and marked, and hunters can even win prizes.

“We also get to teach people that don’t know that show-up, we answer all the questions they have, so we try to make it like a learning experience,” Shefler explained.

A unique experience that has a deeper meaning in this community.

“We wouldn’t be near the department we are without it,” Chief Hackling concluded.

No snakes are harmed in the process.

The event wraps up Sunday night, and all the snakes will then be put back in the exact location they were found.