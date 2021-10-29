ROTC Cadets do not fall under the Federal COVID-19 vaccine deadline in December

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Army ROTC is one of the Nation’s Top Leadership Programs, offered at more than 1000 colleges and universities.

The Federal COVID-19 vaccine deadline is in December and Eyewitness News found out if ROTC cadets fall under the mandate.

The Army ROTC Program helps students start their military careers without having to sacrifice their college experience.

“It provides some structure. You have to get up and do physical fitness in the morning. You have to come to the classes and that’s what some people need,” explained Bill Ramsey.

Bill Ramsey is the Scholarship Enrollment Officer at the University of Scranton. He helps oversee ROTC programs at 11 Pennsylvania Colleges and Universities.

Ramsey says, from those 11 schools more than 160 students are enrolled in the ROTC program hosted by the University of Scranton.

“All our students at some point come to the University of Scranton for instructions cause it is the host, so all of our cadets fall under the rules of the University of Scranton,” Ramsey said.



Those rules at the University of Scranton include a requirement of a COVID-19 vaccine.



This means that although five of the eleven schools, including East Stroudsburg University, DO NOT require a COVID vaccine the cadets still need to get it for their training.

This rule applies to universities and colleges nationwide.

If ROTC cadets are receiving instruction from a host school that requires the vaccine they will need to get it regardless of their current school’s vaccination requirement.

Ramsey says all of his cadets are fully vaccinated however, there has yet to be a mandate for the cadets from the Federal Government.



“There is no current vaccination policy from Cadet Command. That may be forthcoming for students, but currently, it is all the instructors all fall under the mandate,” said Ramsey.