Ross Township Man to be Arraigned For Killing His Grandfather

ROSS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) According to State Police, 19-year-old Joshua Bacon is being arraigned on homicide charges at 10:00am Wednesday.
This comes after an incident last Friday when 91-year-old George Bacon was found dead inside his home in Luzerne County.
His body was found in his North Lake home on Oliver road.
George Bacon died from multiple traumatic injuries. Joshua Bacon has been locked up since the incident.
State police say he was found naked and covered in blood inside the home, and became combative with troopers. They had to taze him twice.
This is a developing story. We will have much more on Eyewitness News at 11am and noon.