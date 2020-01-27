Ross Township Death Ruled Homicide

ROSS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) New details Monday night in a death investigation in Luzerne County.

North Lake resident George Bacon, 91, was found dead inside his home on Oliver Road in Ross Township on Friday morning.

Monday, the Luzerne County Coroner released Bacon’s cause of death.

It’s been a long weekend for residents of Ross Township who have been waiting for answers, after being rocked by heavy State Police presence Friday.

While the coroner has released the cause of death, there are still a lot of unanswered questions.

The Luzerne County Coroner says George Bacon died as a result of multiple traumatic injuries, and the manner of death has been ruled a homicide.

It all began Friday morning when EMS responded to a medical emergency at a home on Oliver Road in North Lake.

Bacon was found dead inside the home. His grandson, Joshua Bacon, 19, was found naked and covered in blood.

The news of the homicide reinforces the changes residents of North Lake have made over the years.

“We have our regular crime watch meeting once a month and we just try to get the word out to people if anything is going on,” says neighbor Sharon Yurko.

“You just never know what’s going to happen in your neighborhood,” Yurko adds.

Authorities say Joshua Bacon was taken into custody Friday after being combative. He’s facing charges of resisting arrest and aggravated assault.

Investigators are not saying much, only that the investigation is intense and active.

At this hour, no one has been charged with George Bacon’s death.

There are still many unanswered questions surrounding the homicide, as well as the state of his grandson when police arrived.

This is of course a developing story, that we will be continuing to follow closely.