WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s been hot and humid here in Northeast Pennsylvania, and many people are feeling the effects. Industries like roofing face some difficult challenges when trying to work in this scorching heat.

The heat is impossible to ignore and those who work on roofs are not only outside all day but they’re also handling materials that get really hot. One business owner says they change how they operate this time of year to beat the heat.

It’s the dog days of summer and temperatures rise well into the 90s have many people trying to stay cool.

Carstetter’s Roofing and Siding in Williamsport takes extra steps to ensure they remain healthy in the heat.











“Lately we’ve been trying to start earlier because the sun comes up later. So, if we can get out of here by 2:00 pm-2:30 pm you know what I mean? Then it’s not that brutal time of the day,” explained Thomas Carstetter, the Owner of Carstetter’s Roofing and Siding LLC.

Working with metal roofing is very challenging on hot days.

“The color we’re doing right now, the sun is just drawn to it so you’re basically working on top of an oven,” said Daniel Bozochovic, a roofer at Carstetter’s Roofing and Siding LLC.

Carstetter recalls working with a roofer years ago who had to get medical treatment from overheating.

“He ended up talking about some weird stuff and found out that it was like the early stages of having a heat stroke. We got him to the hospital in time and everything, but that’s when I realized you really got to make sure you’re staying hydrated and paying attention,” Carstetter added.

They take breaks in the shade and keep a cooler with cold water nearby. They also avoid wearing dark clothing.

“Yeah neutral colors, I don’t like to draw any more heat onto me if I don’t have to,” said Bozochovic.

And of course, grabbing some cold ice cream when they can.

“As hard as we work it’s okay to treat ourselves once in a while,” Bozochovic added.

With temperatures this hot, their staff will be doing different tasks for the business until it cools down next week.