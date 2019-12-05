Romaine Lettuce Recall

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) According to the CDC, more than a hundred people have become ill from an e-Coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce.

102 cases have been reported in 23 states.

No deaths have been reported but 58 people had to be hospitalized.

The CDC continues to advise consumers to not eat any lettuce that was grown in Salinas, California.

If you are unsure where the lettuce came from… You should just throw it out.

Health experts also say you should wash and sanitize the drawers or shelves in the refrigerator where the lettuce was stored.