SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A vehicle rollover on the Scranton Expressway causes a traffic jam for several hours.

Just before 6:00 p.m. Monday evening, a box van rolled over on the Clark Summit off-ramp.

Two people were checked out at the scene for minor injuries.

Traffic in the area was backed up for a time.

