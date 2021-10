ROARING BROOK TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A vehicle rollover closed one lane of I-84 eastbound for a short while on Tuesday morning.

The rollover happened around 10:30 in the morning, emergency crews say. The driver was trapped in the car for about 20 minutes while they worked to get him out.

There is no word on his official condition, but emergency crews say he did go in the ambulance.