BARTONSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A car rolled over and two were left injured in a Monroe County crash.

Officials say at about 4:30 p.m., the Stroud Regional Police Department was called to the 100 block of Pocono Commons Drive in Bartonsville, Monroe County for a reported incident.

Upon arriving on scene, officials say crews found a car overturned and two suffered minor injuries.

The injured people were taken to the Lehigh Valley Pocono Hospital for evaluation, according to officials.