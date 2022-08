WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews will be setting up rolling roadblocks on Thursday, September 1.

According to PennDOT, the rolling roadblocks will be set up on State Route 309 (SR 309) between Exit 6 and Exit 2 on Thursday, September 1, between 11:00 to 11:30 a.m.

PennDOT says the roadblocks are being put into place to perform bridge work.

Drivers can check up-to-date road conditions anytime on 511PA.