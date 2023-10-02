DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) rolling roadblocks are scheduled in both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 84 (I-84) this week.

PennDOT says there will be rolling roadblocks on I-84 eastbound, on Tuesday, October 3, and on I-84 westbound on Thursday, October 5, in Dunmore to perform beam setting for the Route 435 flyover ramp over I-84.

Crews will be performing work overnight between the hours of 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

Officials urge travelers when encountering a work zone, to please drive the posted speed limit, turn on their headlights, and pay close attention to signs and flaggers.

Drivers can check up-to-date conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA online or calling 511.