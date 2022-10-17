WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said there will be a rolling roadblock on State Route 309 Tuesday.

PennDOT says there will be a rolling roadblock on SR 309, the North Cross Valley Expressway, on the southbound lane, between exit 6 and exit 2 in Wilkes-Barre, to perform bridge work.

The roadblock is expected to last around 15 minutes and drivers are encouraged to consider taking another route., PennDOT stated

Drivers can always check up-to-date road conditions on 511PA.