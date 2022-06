WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— With the overturned ruling by the supreme court, communities have been reacting to the news.

Action Together NEPA rallied in front of the Luzerne County Courthouse on Friday to voice their concerns and opposition to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade.

As you can imagine reaction to the court ruling is coming in from every sector of society the nominees for the U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania issued statements today.