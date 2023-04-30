RIVERSIDE, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The soaking rain resulted in a rockslide and flooding making a mess of a busy road in Northumberland County.

Route 54 in Northumberland County has been down to one lane all day due to rockslides caused by the weather.

Residents in Northumberland County expressed their concerns for the rockslides that they experience frequently.

Falling rocks and soil spilled onto Route 54 throughout the day Sunday.

Experiencing rockslides are few and far between for many.

But, for those who live in this part of Northumberland County, this is a regular occurrence.

“Anytime it snows heavy, rains heavy, high winds, this happens,” said Danville resident Jill Kuntzman.

Route 54 Eastbound was closed between Riverside and Rush Township starting early Sunday morning.

But debris and flooding on the road, happen far too frequently for people who live and work near here.

“The rocks basically block my area to get home. Blocking everybody’s way to get home. They like to block my road. They like to block my house specifically,” said Logan Heun of Danville.

For those just passing through, these roadblocks can be confusing and even dangerous.

“I mean they put detour signs up, but you get out in the back of riverside you know sometimes people are probably, ‘where am I at?'” said Riverside resident Bill Nuss.

Although the Route 54 road closure can cause issues for many in the area, the detours are not the biggest concern for the community.

The more serious problem comes as unsuspecting drivers travel the road before emergency crews can get there.

“I travel that road every morning to work and you think about it every morning you go through there, you know. Could one come down and go through your windshield?” said Nuss.

Many already know what could happen the second the weather turns.

“My husband bought a brand new truck a couple years ago and it ended up, all these rocks fell on top of it the one day from there,” Kuntzman said.

“There was a gentleman I met here one time that a rock went through his windshield,” Nuss explained.

As Northumberland County drivers expect the unexpected, they appreciate a heads-up.

“Once they catch it and have the signs up, you know you’re good,” said Heun.

When speaking to PennDOT members working on the rockslide, they told Eyewitness News that there were multiple rockslides throughout the day and that they were expecting more as the night went on.

Drivers can check for current road conditions online on 511PA.com.