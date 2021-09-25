Rockslide closes Route 42 from Catawissa to Bloomsburg

MONTOUR TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the Catawissa Borough Police Department, Route 42 is closed in both directions due to rockslide Saturday afternoon.

PennDOT said the rockslide happened between Route 11 outside of Bloomsburg and Grovania Drive in Catawissa.

Police say the next alternate route that can be used is Route 487 to travel from Catawissa to Bloomsburg. PennDOT has stated the roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.





It is unknown at this time how long it will take to clear the rockslide and reopen the roadways. Penndot advises motorists should be alert and expect delays in travel.