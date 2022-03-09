Rockslide closes one lane of Route 147 in Northumberland County

UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Route 147 is down to one lane due to a rockslide.

According to PennDOT, as of 9:30 Wednesday morning Route 147 is down to one lane. Earlier Wednesday morning the road was closed in both directions between Route 61 at the Veterans Memorial Bridge in Sunbury to Route 4018 (Brush Valley Road) in Upper Augusta Township due to a rockslide with downed utilities.

PennDOT says a detour was set using Brush Valley Road, Route 890, and Route 61. Motorists should expect delays in travel and should be alert, expect lane changes, and drive with caution.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA.com