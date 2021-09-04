Rockslide causes multiple disabled vehicles on I-81

WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A rockslide occurred on Interstate 81 that disabled multiple vehicles Friday night.

According to the West Hazleton Fire Deparment, a call came in around 8:30 p.m. of a motor vehicle accident on I-81 mile marker 145.





Fire crews arrived on scene where they found two disabled vehicles off the side of the roadway. According to reports, no injuries were sustianed.

Officials notified PennDOT and they responded to remove the debris.

Fire crews remained on scene to assist motorists with changing their tires to get the vehicles off the interstate.