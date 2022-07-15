WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— It’s the return of a free summer concert series in Wilkes-Barre!

Crowds have gathered on the banks of the Susquehanna for the return of “Rockin’ The River.”





Grab a blanket and chair and come on down to enjoy music, food, and fun.

There are three performances taking the stage Friday night. First up is “Teddy Young & The Rugged Individuals” followed by “The Idol Kings” and closing the show is the Billie Joel tribute band “Danny V’s 52nd Street.”

The Susquehanna Brewing Company is also serving beverages for guests 21 and up, and food trucks are lined up with something for everyone.

If you missed Friday’s show, don’t worry! Rockin’ the River will return on July 22 and July 29!