WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The banks of the Susquehanna River were packed Friday night in Wilkes-Barre for the first Friday of Rockin’ The River, a relatively recent event that’s turning out to be one of the most popular.

Believe it or not, for a local girl, it was my first time ever at Rockin The River Friday night and realized very quickly why the event has become such a hit during the summer here in NEPA.

“Are you ready for some music? Are you ready for some good music?” said Mayor George Brown.

People of Wilkes-Barre and surrounding communities came more than ready for the first Friday of Rockin The River.

It’s only been around for five years but the free summer concert series saw thousands of people pile in for a Rolling Stones tribute performance and opening act the tribe right along the Susquehanna River.

“I love it I love it, wonderful. Everyone has a good time looking at all the people,” says John Day from Wilkes-Barre.

In addition to the live music, food, and drink vendors like D’s Diner and the Susquehanna Brewing Company were around to serve their community a few local bites and beverages.

There are more than 15 local committee members and more than ten local committed sponsors that contribute to the event’s success.

Organizers believe this is a unique experience for this area and free admission doesn’t hurt.

“It’s a fun time, it’s free, it’s something really great to do. Come out for the community you normally don’t come out to see the river much. Here’s a perfect opportunity to explore your area,” explain Michael Dale production coordinator and manager for Rockin the River.

People in the community say an event like this allows them to feel the spirit of Wilkes-Barre.

“We came last year. it was a great event, with great music I came here with some of my family and friends and we love a live event with music and drinks it’s great,” added Meghen Waite from Mountain Top.

In case you couldn’t make it out Friday Night. There’s still more live music happening in the coming weeks.

You can catch a tribute performance to Steve Knicks and Fleetwood Mack on July 21 and the Badlees will perform for the third and final concert of the summer on July 28th.