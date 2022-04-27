WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County officials announced Wednesday morning the concert series will return along the Susquehanna River in Wilkes-Barre.

The free concerts will be held on three Fridays in July. July 15, 22, and 29th. This year’s tribute bands include Billy Joel and The Beatles.

“We are always trying to sprinkle in some of our local talent we’ve done that as well and we have also started doing some original music on the final Friday of the series and we are going to do that again this year too,” said Will Beekman, general manager at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

“We know that when you bring communities together whether it’s with music or the fine arts it grows the community,” stated Romilda Crocamo, acting Luzerne County Manager.

“We don’t go to the bands to perform here. The bands come to us they want to be a part of it and I think that says a lot about the events that we put together that all these people have come together to put together for this community,” explained Beekman.

the concerts are held 5 -9 pm each Friday night.