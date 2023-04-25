WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Visit Luzerne County announced Tuesday, the 5th Annual Rockin’ the River Summer Concert Series is set to return in July 2023.

Rockin’ the River is scheduled for three Fridays in July and will be held at the Millennium Circle at River Common in Downtown Wilkes-Barre, along the Susquehanna River.

The concert series began in 2019 and has become one of the summer’s most popular events, as it has previously drawn in between 3,000 and 4,000 people per show.

The 2023 lineup includes:

July 14 – Satisfaction: A Tribute to The Rolling Stones, with their opening act, The Tribe.

July 21 – A Evening with Stevie: A Tribute to Stevie Nicks and Fleetwood Mac; with opening act, Plus 3.

July 28 – The Badlees and their opening act, Joe Burke & Co.

The Rockin’ the River shows are free and open to all ages. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. and music runs from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

“These shows have given us some wonderful nights of great music, great food, and community spirit, right along the Susquehanna, and we’re thrilled to be bringing them back again this year. Each show is a major production, but thanks to our great committee of volunteers and partners, and our generous sponsors, we can provide these shows to the community at no cost. We look forward to seeing everyone in July,” said Alan K. Stout, Executive Director of Visit Luzerne County.

There will be food vendors and beverages from the Susquehanna Brewing Company and major sponsors for the event are Geisinger, DiscoverNEPA, and the City of Wilkes-Barre.