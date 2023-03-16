SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Women from all around the country made their way to Scranton, on two legs and eight wheels.

Hundreds of strong women, all on wheels, the 2023 ‘Battle of the All-Stars’ Roller Derby Tournament skated into the Electric City, Thursday morning.

“I started roller derby right here in Northeast PA. I’m just so happy to be able to bring this tournament to Scranton,” said Vanessa Kerecman the Director and Founder of Battle of the All-Stars.

The four-day event began in Pennsylvania back in 2013, but this is the first time Scranton is hosting this brutal battle on wheels.

“Having it here in Pennsylvania is a big deal. With 24 teams coming from all over the country and they’re coming to Pennsylvania. And they’re bringing in all this economic travel and just kind of seeing the city and seeing the state,” explained Amber “Olive” Bosley, Team Pennsylvania.

Arizona faced off against Ohio on day one of the competition, locking arms to not only play defense but to also represent their state.

“We’re a bit of a mash-up of all the different parts of Arizona, so we’ve been practicing off and on. It’s been really fun to get together, travel together,” added Sarah “Split” Luchetta, Team Arizona.

“Just to see where my skill level is at, and what I can do against our level of players. So far, it’s been pretty good,” said Arline “La Wonderlina” Ledezma, team Arizona.

Bleachers were filled with fans who rolled into the keystone state to watch as their team battled it out to prove who is the toughest team on the track.

“It’s exciting to be here where everyone is excited about the sport and everyone knows what’s going on and, you know, it’s kind of like the convention of the fans of derby,” said Ally “Trixxer” Yobe-Bowen of Ohio.

Women fought “tooth and wheel” to break through the blockers to score a victory.

These women are skating for more than just points. The state that comes out on top will bring home the “Battle of the All-Stars” trophy which will be given out on March 19.

The “Battle of the All-Stars” will continue through Sunday. To find out more about the event and to see the tournament schedule.