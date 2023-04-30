NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Route 54 in Northumberland County is down to one lane due to a rock slide with crews on the scene waiting for the next.

Southside Fire Company Chief Jon Stassel tells Eyewitness News his crew was called to the area between Riverside and Boyd Station for a reported rock slide at around 5:00 a.m.

After an hour, crews left the scene but were called back at about 11:00 a.m. because of debris and flooding on the roadway, according to Fire Chief Stassel.

The Southside Fire Company was on scene until 2:30 p.m. when they were released, but PennDOT crews are still on scene to monitor the area if another rock slide happens.

Route 54 eastbound is closed between Route 4004 in Riverside and Route 2005 in Rush Township due to the flooding. Eastbound traffic will use the detour Logan Run Road, Route 2003 (Hill Road), and Boyd Station Road.

Drivers can check for current road conditions online on 511PA.com.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will provide more information as it becomes available.