WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While summer is winding down, many local events are still in full swing. Downtown Wilkes-Barre has some upcoming public concerts to look forward to.

Not only are these events fun and free, but they’re also crucial for the downtown area.

Sunsets on South Main is holding its second to last concert as a part of its summer series.

“It’s just a great way for people to come together and really have a great night. Whether they’re networking or just coming out with friends to enjoy the live music,” said Downtown Wilkes-Barre Diamond City Partnership Events And Marketing Coordinator Shelby Monk.

Monk says it was created post-pandemic to bring people together in Downtown Wilkes-Barre. She says these kinds of events are crucial for the community.

“We needed these types of events that happen after work hours because Downtown Wilkes-Barre was really dependent on the lunchtime crowd, and when people decided to work from home, that model, we needed to find another way to bring people down here and activate these spaces that otherwise wouldn’t be,” Monk explained.

Not only do events like these bring people downtown, but they also aim to support local businesses.

“I know the businesses down here really appreciate people coming down and enjoying that and hopefully someone does go into the beehive gift shop and grab something and maybe they grab an ice cream from Boozy B’s,” Monk continued.

While many of the bands that perform are local, Monk says the diamond city partnership and the city of Wilkes-Barre are also hoping to continue to bring bigger artists downtown.

“We need to bring bigger bands and have people really comes out in droves and support the downtown in a different way,” Monk added.

The final Sunsets on South Main Concert will be held on September 21 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

On Saturday, the Guess Who will be playing Downtown Square at 6:00 p.m.