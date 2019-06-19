Robert Bailey found guilty of first-degree murder

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Schuylkill County man who stabbed his wife to death will spend the rest of his life in prison.

A jury found 54-year-old Robert Bailey of Tamaqua guilty of first-degree murder, and other charges, for the death of his wife, 43-year-old Diane Bailey, who police say he stabbed 27 times with a pocket knife in November of 2017.

During the trial, Bailey’s daughter took the stand as a witness against her father. She testified that she witnessed Robert Bailey repeatedly stab her mother outside their Lafayette Street home after the two had spent the day arguing.

Bailey was immediately sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

