Robbery Suspects Get Away With Cash in New Milford

NEW MILFORD, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Early this morning a robbery took place at the Pump and Pantry in New Milford, Susquehanna County.

State Police were called to the scene after three men wearing dark clothing, hoodies, and ski masks entered the store with firearms demanding money.

Cash was removed from the registers by the first two suspects while the third placed Newport cigarettes into a backpack. A 42-year-old male customer was robbed and assaulted, resulting in minor injuries.

The suspects escaped in a white or light colored minivan driven by a fourth person, fleeing east on SR492 towards Interstate 81.

Anyone with information can contact State Police at Gibson at 570-465-3154.

