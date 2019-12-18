Robber Hits Bank in Nanticoke

Live Now
NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) According to Nanticoke Police, a man walked into Citizens Bank on Market Street in Nanticoke and demanded money.

Reports say the man told the employees he was armed. He then fled on foot across North Market Street and then to Coal Street.

Nanticoke Police are hoping the public can identify the alleged suspect and posted a picture of him to their Facebook page and ask anyone with information to cal 911 immediately.

This is a developing story. Check back with Eyewitness News for the latest details.

