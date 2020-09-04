Roba Family Farms preparing for guests, implementing COVID-19 restrictions

NORTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Roba Family Farms’ opening day is September 18, and Eyewitness News spoke with owner and manager Jeff Roba about how they are implementing new procedures for guests due to the pandemic.

Some of the precautions include mandatory mask wearing, extra sanitizing stations and a timed entry system for guests. All employees will be health screened before beginning shifts and the farm will operate at 50 percent capacity.

The property is also going completely cashless.

They are selling timed tickets to limit the number of guests at a time. Because of this, Roba is encouraging guests to purchase tickets online.

