Roba Family Farms preparing for guests, implementing COVID-19 restrictions

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus

NORTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Roba Family Farms’ opening day is September 18, and Eyewitness News spoke with owner and manager Jeff Roba about how they are implementing new procedures for guests due to the pandemic. 

Some of the precautions include mandatory mask wearing, extra sanitizing stations and a timed entry system for guests. All employees will be health screened before beginning shifts and the farm will operate at 50 percent capacity. 

The property is also going completely cashless. 

They are selling timed tickets to limit the number of guests at a time. Because of this, Roba is encouraging guests to purchase tickets online. 

Reporter Logan Westrope will have more tonight on Eyewitness News.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos