SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Live Nation has announced singers Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper have announced that they will be performing at Montage Mountain in Scranton on September 8.

The performance is part of the duo’s Freaks on Parade tour, following Zombie’s tour last summer.

The performance will feature special guest performances from bands Ministry and Filter.

Ticket sales begin on February 3 at 10:00 a.m., and can be purchased on Live Nation’s website.

Citi cardholders can purchase their tickets early, starting January 31 at 10:00 a.m. For more information, visit Citi Entertainment’s website.