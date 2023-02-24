COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT is advising of a roadwork project continuing into next week on Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound in Hemlock, Mount Pleasant, Scott, and South Centre Townships in Columbia County.

According to PennDOT on Sunday, February 26, the project contractor, New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company will be installing signs and sign foundations on Interstate 80 eastbound between MM 241 (Route 11/Lime Ridge exit) and mile marker 235 (Route 487/Lightstreet/Bloomsburg exit).

PennDOT says work will be completed between 7:00 PM and 6:00 AM each night beginning on Sunday, February 26, and ending at 6:00 AM on Friday, March 3. Drivers should expect the right (driving) lane to be restricted, officials say.

Those behind the wheel should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution, PennDOT says.

Accoridng to PennDOT officials, New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company is the primary contractor for this $9.1 million pavement and bridge preservation project, which spans between MM 235 (Lightstreet/Bloomsburg exit) to MM 241 (Lime Ridge exit).

The project also includes bridge preservation on Route 1001 (Shaffer Road), Route 1003 (Lows Road), and bridge preservation work to the structures on Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound, PennDOT says.

The structures at MM 239, and the structures at MM 240 over Route 11 and the North Shore Railroad are expected to be completed in the Spring of 2023.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA.