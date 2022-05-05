WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Mayor Brown’s office issued a notification to drivers of roadwork scheduled for Scott Street starting on May 6.

According to Wilkes-Barre officials, as part of a comprehensive reconstruction project, roadwork will occur on Scott Street between the Plains Township Line and Route 315 near Denny’s Restaurant.

Brown says the project contractor will install new ADA-accessible ramps at each intersection along this section of Scott Street.

Drivers are advised to expect travel delays or to avoid the area if possible.