COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT announced that roadwork on Interstate 80 (I-80) eastbound throughout Hemlock, Mount Pleasant, Scott, and South Centre Townships, will continue throughout the week.

The projects will continue Sunday, October 9, and are scheduled through Friday, October 14.

On I-80 eastbound and westbound, the contractor will pave both lanes between mile markers 236 and 241. This location is between Mifflinville Exit 242 and Lightstreet/Bloomsburg Exit 236. Drivers should expect alternate lane closures to allow the work to be performed, between the hours of 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Also, on I-80 eastbound, the subcontractor will be placing an epoxy overlay on the bridges over Route 11 between mile markers 241 and 242. Between Mifflinville Exit 242 and Lightstreet/Bloomsburg Exit 236. There will be lane restrictions where work is being done to allow crews to work safely between 7:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Lastly, on I-80 eastbound, there will be a lane shift in mile marker 232 at the beginning of the eastbound off-ramp at Buckhorn Exit 232 (Route 42) for pavement repairs. Two lanes will still be maintained while the work is happening, between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

The work is expected to take one week.

There will also be lane closures on Route 11 in both directions under the structure on I-80 in South Centre Township, while the contractor works on the overhead structure. Work will be performed from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Drivers can always check up-to-date road conditions by visiting 511PA.