Roadwork Continues in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The City of Wilkes-Barre has granted Wilkes University’s request to extend the temporary closure of South Main Street from South Street to Northampton Street for the extent of the project.

Beginning Monday, July 8th, this block of South Main Street will be closed Monday through Friday from 7:00 AM to 3:30 PM. The closure will continue until the project is complete, sometime in early August.

According to Tyler Ryan, Executive Assistant to Mayor Tony George, the contractor has agreed to assist people attempting to get to local businesses in that block